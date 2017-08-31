Trump, announcing his tax-reform plan in a speech Wednesday afternoon in Missouri, left little doubt that he’d ditch tax reform for tax cuts. He dutifully read out his principles from the teleprompter — which he uses when giving a speech somebody else wants him to give — but made clear that he isn’t expecting Democratic cooperation. “We must lower our taxes, and your senator, [Democrat] Claire McCaskill, she must do this for you,” Trump said. “And if she doesn’t do it for you, you have to vote her out of office.” Democrats, Trump said, “are looking to obstruct tax cuts and tax reform, just like they obstructed so many other things.”