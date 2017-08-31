Some people may want to leave town altogether, making their way to less hurricane-prone places like Dallas, Denver, or Atlanta. Others may choose area neighborhoods less vulnerable to future floods. Thanks to an online tool created by Sam Brody, director of the Center for Texas Beaches and Shores at the Galveston campus of Texas A&M, you can now type in an address in Harris (Houston) or Galveston County and see scores for its risk of hurricanes, floods, wildfire, air pollution and earthquakes.