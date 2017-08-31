But if this is so, then suppose a scenario where the owner isn’t present (meaning there can be no negotiations), but he later discovers the looted food store, and finds out who took his goods. No crime has been committed. Does that mean that no tort has been committed? If we suppose that there would have been negotiations had the owner been present, then a court could indeed require that those who took the food must pay a reasonable price later on. If we don’t believe this, then it’s not clear why the hungry shouldn’t be permitted to fight their way past the ornery owner and take the food over his objections.