This lead from a Politico article earned a lot of social media attention yesterday.
-- Trump relishes role as chief executive of Harvey response -- Josh Dawsey | Politico
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- It was a presidential trip to a deluged state where the president didn’t meet a single storm victim, see an inch of rain or get near a flooded street.
Am I the only one who remembers what that is an homage to? One of the greatest of all time.
-- Oxford Journal: Whereas, He Is an Old Boy, If a Young Chief, Honor Him -- Maureen Down | The New York Times, June 9, 1994
OXFORD, England, June 8—President Clinton returned today for a sentimental journey to the university where he didn’t inhale, didn’t get drafted and didn’t get a degree.
Meanwhile, the managing editor of the Houston Chronicle dried out enough to propose that, in the wake of the storm and the realization that the burning of the fossil fuels made there contributed to the devastation, Houston might think about taking another tack in the future.
-- Harvey should be the turning point in fighting climate change -- Vernon Loeb | For The Washington Post
... And whenever it’s over, Houston should use Harvey to jump-start its transition from the county’s epicenter for oil and gas to a world capital of alternative energies. ...
Which is what Utah should already have been well on its way to doing. Just a question of which state’s political and business leadership is the most inert.
Maybe this will help.
-- Utah business leaders decry Utah governor’s lack of ”will” to improve air quality -- Emma Penrod | The Salt Lake Tribune