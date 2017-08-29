Zinke also said that ranchers are, “as much a part of the culture of a lot of these monuments as some of the objects,” while in Bunkerville, Nevada, site of the infamous 2014 standoff between racist antigovernment rancher Cliven Bundy and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, an agency that Zinke now oversees. If you recall, Bundy called on antigovernment extremists to shut down I-15 and force law enforcement officers to stand down at gunpoint. Bundy has been a cause célèbre on the far right ever since; if Zinke’s appearance was supposed to be a dogwhistle, it might as well have been a bullhorn.