On the domestic side, there is no one with the gravitas and substantive experience to be the president-behind-the-president. The White House grown-ups may figure they can leave it to Congress to deal with taxes, the budget, etc. In any event, Kelly has only so much bandwidth. After policing the paper flow and keeping aides out of meetings to which they are not invited, there’s hardly room in the day to do all the domestic policy work as well. Domestic policy therefore runs aground, with savvier Republicans in Congress resigned to achieving nothing in the coming months (no tax plan, no infrastructure bill) and to very possibly suffering the embarrassment of a shutdown when they control Congress and the White House. And sadly, they have utterly failed to curtail the impulsive, race-baiting unilateral actions of a president who has no desire to unify the country and serve all Americans.