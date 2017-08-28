We have come to expect Trump to identify with the most lawless, most bigoted elements in the country. He is not about leading or unifying the country. He’s about protecting his guys, especially if it enrages the rest of the country. If one thinks of Trump as a mafia don — sociopathic, motivated either by loyalty or by vengeance, fascinated by violence — one can understand why his actions are never in line with platitudes about healing, unifying or improving the lives of ordinary Americans. He cannot fathom that the latter is his job, not protecting himself or fellow race-baiters.