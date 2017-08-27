Once Putin took control of both the government and the mafia oligarchy, he turned his attention to the Russian Orthodox Church. As a former operative of the KGB’s Fifth Chief Directorate, assigned to spy on religious activities throughout the Soviet Union, Putin understood the power in building an alliance with the church’s Patriarch Krill. Out of this alliance, all lands confiscated during Soviet era were returned to the church. There are now 25,000 churches under construction or repair by Putin’s directed contributions made by the mafia oligarchy. The church received legal authority to review all Duma legislation prior to its passage. In effect, the Russian Orthodox Church is now the guardian over all religious and cultural standards in Russian society.