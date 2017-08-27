It’s very likely then, that in part because of Trump, Republicans lose both toss-up states (Nevada, Arizona) while Democrats keep their losses to two (Indiana, Missouri). As Kondik observes, “Ask any Senate observer or campaign participant which Democratic senator is most vulnerable and you’re likely to get one of two responses: either Sens. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) or Claire McCaskill (D-MO). ... One potential new vulnerability for Donnelly is a recent Associated Press report that his family’s company benefited from low-cost Mexican labor even as Donnelly has argued against outsourcing.” But, of course, if there is a wave election and despondent Republicans stay home, it would not be impossible for the GOP to lose both its most vulnerable senators and Democrats to save one or both of their own.