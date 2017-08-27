One imperative variable that is often left out of the readmissions equation is the vital role that primary care physicians, their staff and care managers can play in helping to reduce those hospital readmissions. Post-hospitalization follow-up by the patient’s care team, can help alleviate any problems that may arise following discharge. This coordination of care can prevent those problems from advancing to a stage that would require the patient to return to the hospital. Furthermore, for the over 50 perent of adult Utahns with three or more chronic conditions, timely post-hospitalization outreach to schedule an office appointment can prevent one or more of those other conditions from negatively being impacted.