As I’m pretty sure Alta View sees its share of patients from Snowbird, I wasn’t thinking about researching hospitals for my surgery when in comes the on-call doctor who explained what he thought we should do. It involved a graphic description of some screws, a metal rod and tools that sounded like I could get them at Home Depot rather than in the hospital. (Surely they’d be cheaper at Home Depot.) So I say hold on, let me see if I get a rod and four screws put into my tibia on Amazon Prime – hell, I can wait two days! But, no such surgery is offered on Amazon Prime so I tell the doctor to go ahead.