No one is offended by the famously mild-mannered Farnsworth, but the same cannot be said for Lee. As a general, Lee led armies in defense of slavery and committed treason against the nation he had sworn to serve. Lee’s Union counterparts were so angered by his betrayal that they turned his plantation, Arlington, into a soldiers’ cemetery so he could never live there again. As a slavemaster, Lee was both a true believer in slavery and a cruel practitioner of it. He was notorious for breaking up slave families by selling members to other plantations, and he once had a slave whipped bloody, then ordered that his wounds be washed with brine. Ask a young African American child whether she would rather walk by a statue of Lee or of Farnsworth; she would doubtless choose the latter. Yet we feel comfortable removing the Farnsworth statue, threatened by the loss of monuments to Lee. Why?