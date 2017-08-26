Further, not taking action in this situation is not compassionate. It is not compassionate to allow drug dealers to prey on our vulnerable populations or to not intervene when addiction is destroying a person’s life. We must create a place that is safe for our homeless friends to access services, and support their needs when they are ready to get back on their feet. That includes the simplest things, like a meal, a place to sleep or someone to offer a friendly hello. It also includes more complex solutions, like access to drug treatment and mental health services, as well as assistance with housing, which are addressed in Phases Two and Three of Operation Rio Grande.