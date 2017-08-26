For the market to function properly and efficiently, businesses need access to energy utilization information to make data-driven decisions. “You can’t manage what you don’t measure” is a business adage that applies directly to this issue. When buying a car, we can (and should) consider the car’s fuel efficiency and smog rating before making a purchase. However, it is much more difficult for businesses in Salt Lake City to learn how much energy a prospective building uses, before entering into a building lease or purchase. The proposed Salt Lake City ordinance addresses this through an energy consumption tracking component (known as “benchmarking”), made easy through the free online Energy Star Portfolio Manager tool, and a related energy transparency element that will fill this information gap.