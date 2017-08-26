Real tax reform is needed, but it should not be on the backs of our most vulnerable neighbors. Unfortunately, the House Budget Committee plan ignores what should be one of the largest sources for deficit reduction: tax expenditures. These are the more than $1 trillion a year in deductions, credits and other preferences that former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan called “tax entitlements” and President Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Martin Feldstein said are the best target for cutting wasteful government spending. Tax expenditures tilt heavily toward the affluent, with half of their benefits going to the top fifth of households.