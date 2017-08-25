According to Maddox, Carter had asked to see him three days after the inaugural. As he entered the governor’s office, Maddox openhandedly vowed to help Carter implement state policies. After all, both men were Democrats and could find common ground on many issues. But Carter glowered at him. An anguished Maddox told me that Carter tore him to pieces. “He stood right in my face, with his finger in it and said, ’Lieutenant Governor Maddox, I didn’t call you into my office to find out when and how you were going to support me. I called you to tell you one thing. If you ever oppose me on one issue, I am going to meet you head-on and fight you with the full command and resources of this office.”