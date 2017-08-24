The news yesterday was that, in her new memoir of the late unpleasantness known as the election of 2016, Hillary Clinton was indeed creeped out by the way Donald Trump lurked behind her in the second debate.
Hillary Clinton said her ’skin crawled’ as Donald Trump loomed behind her at a presidential debate in St. Louis, and added that she wished she could have pressed pause and asked America, ’Well, what would you do?’
Did I call this, or what?
At the time, you may recall, I wrote at the time about how Trump had recently been outed as a total toad in the leaked ”Access Hollywood” tape in which he was heard to brag about how famous people like him could grab women, well, anywhere, and get away with it.
My vision of what should have happened at the debate was illustrated by a scene from a Captain America movie. Or, as I think of them, an Agent Romanoff movie.
- Hey, Donald, these days, strong is sexy -- George Pyle | The Salt Lake Tribune | Oct. 15, 2016
During the last presidential debate, when Donald Trump was lurking behind Hillary Clinton in what was clearly a failed attempt to rattle her, it occurred to me that I’d rather be watching a good movie. Maybe ”Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Maybe the part where the older female diplomat (the still lovely Jenny Agutter, from th 1970s flicks ”Logan’s Run” and ”Equus) shocks everyone, including the audience, by karate kicking the typically oafish guards and getting the drop on the evil head of SHIELD (the payday-seeking Robert Redford). “I’m sorry ...” she says to Redford. She pulls off her computer-enhanced ”Mission Impossible” style false face to reveal herself as the incredibly deadly Natasha Romanoff (the incredibly hot Scarlett Johansson.) “... Did I step on your moment?”