Our hearts sunk. That the agency charged with protecting America’s wild horses and their habitat considers the best place to see wild horses in Oregon is at one of their dismal holding prisons, is frightening. At the Wild Horse Corral, a large mural of a wild horse pointing visitors to a self-guided auto tour of the facility said, “See the real thing.” That the BLM should consider 800 wild horses crammed into 41 dirt paddocks imprisoned in a holding facility “the real thing” is a disgrace and an insult to the American public.