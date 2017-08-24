Mining companies have long coveted access to the coal deposits of the Kaiparowits Plateau, a rugged and remote area current protected by its monument status. It is the same plateau that holds troves of dinosaur fossils and the promise of new discoveries. While demand for coal slumps further into its inexorable decline, the industry is pursuing a last-ditch effort to wring profits from lands that belong to all Americans who value their natural beauty and quiet solitude. President Trump’s sham review of national monuments like Grand Staircase seems designed to help the coal industry hold off a clean energy future for us just a little longer.