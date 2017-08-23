What can we do to stop it? How can we cultivate the unified feeling the eclipse experience brought out of us? We can attend counter-protests whenever or wherever white supremacists are, until they are too afraid to show their faces anymore. We can demand that a church does more than just post an essay that distances itself from old and incorrect doctrine, but actually apologizes for its treatment of black people and asks their forgiveness. We can tell the Costco manager exactly why the black clerk refuses to help the racist customer, and demand the clerk be supported in his stand.