Falwell is the rule, not the exception, unfortunately, among evangelical Christian leaders who backed Trump. As Emma Green reports, “In an interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network, the Texas pastor and evangelical advisory council member Robert Jeffress used some of the very same phrases [as Falwell]. ‘They have painted — the media has painted, the liberals have painted — a false narrative that the president is a racist. And any time he tries to break out of that box, liberals aren’t going to allow him to do it,’ he said. Trump ‘was very honest in what he said. He refused to be politically correct. . . . There is not a racist bone in his body.’ Blame the media, deny what the president actually said, and give him brownie points for defying political correctness. This is hardly what one would expect of those who claim to speak for ‘values voters.’”