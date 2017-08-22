So given all that, how will it help Trump, his party or the country to stick him in front of an audience of his true-believing fans in a setting where he delivered a campaign speech urging mass deportation? We know in this kind of venue he cannot possibly withstand the urge to demagogue. No script or teleprompter is going to restrain him. Moreover, we know his presence will bring out a massive (we hope, peaceful) protest. We’ll see the signs and hear the angry voices, and once again Americans will be baited into divisive arguments. Trump apologists will demonize protesters, while anti-Trump forces will return the favor. This event promises to be the antithesis of a presidential appearance. Instead, be prepared for a glaring contrast to Monday’s night plea for the country to rally round him.