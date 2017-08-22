In his Twitter postings, he increasingly lashes out in ways that are often counterproductive. I can see some method behind his incessant ranting about “fake news,” which may actually help him with his political base. But why attack Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose help the president needs if he is to get legislation passed or nominees approved? Why campaign against Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who has been a frequent critic but ended up supporting Trump on health care? Is Trump unable to imagine how other GOP senators -- all of whose votes he needs if he is to get anything done -- are going to react?