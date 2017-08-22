There’s been an odd debate in the past week over the relative merits of slaveholder Founding Father George Washington and slaveholder Confederate General Robert E. Lee. I think the Atlantic’s Adam Serwer is right that Lee as a person fell short: Something went very rancid in Southern elite thought in the decades between the Founders such as Washington, who recognized that slavery was incompatible with the nation’s ideals and hoped - albeit far too tepidly - that it would eventually go away, and those of Lee’s generation who came up with ever more convoluted and hateful defenses of it. But the real issue is not whether George Washington was a better guy than Robert E. Lee. It’s what they’re known for, and why people chose to put up statues of them. In Lee’s case, I think most of the delegates in Montgomery in 1901 would have told you that what he fought for and what he symbolized was simply, as their leader John Knox summed up, “white supremacy.”