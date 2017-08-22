• Arts venues. The White House announced over the weekend that Trump will stay away from the annual Kennedy Center ceremony in December honoring top American artists, now in its 40th year. Only four times in that period have presidents missed the event, in each case citing pressing global business. Trump’s excuse was that he wanted to allow the “artists to celebrate without any political distraction” after several honorees said they wouldn’t attend the related White House reception because of his comments on white nationalists and Charlottesville.