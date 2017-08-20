For instance, before the dedication of Antietam National Cemetery in 1867, the cemetery’s Board of Trustees faced the difficult decision of what to do with “Lee’s Rock.” According to legend, Lee stood on the rock to watch the progress of his army during the Battle of Antietam. The majority opinion fluctuated depending upon which members were in attendance at the board meetings and their political affiliations. Public opinion of what should be done with the stone and its appropriateness within the boundaries of a national cemetery was also varied. Eventually, the board decided upon the removal of the rock outside the boundaries of the proposed cemetery. While little fanfare or upheaval followed the relocation of the small boulder, “Lee’s Rock” foreshadowed the complexity of Civil War commemoration in the United States. As Lee’s likeness fades away from our commemorative landscapes, let us remember this process started when the war ended.