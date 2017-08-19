Amazingly, this potato species (Solanum jamesiiS. jamesii) is shaking up western scientific understanding of indigenous farming and is confirming what Native people have always known. Of course, everyone knows that tribes have long consumedthroughout the Four Corners region as one of our nutritious traditional foods, but this research helps to confirm the sophistication of our pre-colonial civilizations that Tribes have always recognized. We know our value through our ceremonies, arts, and our deep understanding of the world around us. We also know we traded extensively across North and South America. Furthermore, we still know how to find, harvest, process, and cook this tuber in our traditional ways. Indigenous wisdom thus extends and enriches western science, rather than the other way around.