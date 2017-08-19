Thanks to decades ofresearch, we now stand on the verge of what many see as a revolution ingenetic medicine. The newest iteration of gene editing technology,CRISPR, first came onto the scene five yearsago. (CRISPR stands for clustered regularly interspaced shortpalindromic repeats, an accurate but awkward description of one of theproperties that led to the discovery of a way some bacteria have ofresisting virus infection.) Since then – a blink of aneye in the world of scientific research – CRISPR-enabled achievementshave poured forth. A testament to the tool’s incredible versatility andease-of use, it has modified the genomes of crops, laboratory animals,and human cells in a dish. The next naturalstep is to bring our research investments full circle, and use thetechnology to improve human health.