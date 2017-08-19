Contrary to a view recently put forward by this newspaper’s editorial board, some of the recent leaks have revealed highly classified information that does make protecting our own security more difficult. The most obvious example is the ability to intercept certain foreign communications, a critical tool in understanding our adversary’s intentions. One could imagine that, having read press reports that some of their communications are likely being monitored, our adversaries would then modify their behavior, make this type of intelligence collection much more difficult, and in some cases, impossible. Another example is the fact that details regarding our partnerships with other nations have been leaked, making them less likely to work with us or to share sensitive information in the future. There are other examples I could mention, but the simple fact is, many of these leaks do endanger our national security.