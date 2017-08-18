One of my sons is a senior at a Utah university and is putting himself through school with an almost full-time job. He’s a good kid in his mid-20’s. A couple of months ago, he was driving through town and was pulled over for a tail light being out. The first question out of the police officer’s mouth was “Did you steal this car?” “No sir,” my son answered. The next question was “Is there a warrant out for your arrest?” Again, “No sir.” Excuse me? My husband and I don’t get those kinds of questions. My white children don’t get those kinds of questions. He shouldn’t either - but he does.