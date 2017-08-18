Only one of us is a tribal representative, and we do not speak expressly for all tribes. Nevertheless, we know that for many Native communities, including the Quechan, history and spirituality are in the land. The conservation of natural landscapes and the preservation of ancestral sites are essential to the continuance of tribal identities and to the sharing of endangered cultural knowledge with younger generations. Vast tracts of former tribal lands are now public lands, and national monuments serve to safeguard the cultural heritage of many Native communities. A threat to reduce or eliminate any of them adds to a long list of transgressions against Native Americans.