Now, it’s worth talking about Schwarzman, because he has been pretty emblematic of the corporate class’s love affair both with tax cuts and with Trump. Indeed, despite his 11-figure net worth, Schwarzman has been so concerned with minimizing his tax bill that, in 2010, he said President Barack Obama’s attempt to close the loophole that allows private equity executives such as himself to have their performance fees taxed at the capital gains rate of 23.8 percent instead of the top ordinary income rate of 39.6 percent was “like when Hitler invaded Poland in 1939.” This might sound like the rantings of a moral midget who can’t imagine anything worse than his taxes going up, but, well, think about it. Obama wanted to get rid of an unjustifiable subsidy for the richest people in our society, and Hitler wanted to kill all Jews, Slavs, Roma, gays, disabled people and anyone else he deemed unfit to live as part of his genocidal war that claimed the lives of tens of millions. Chilling similarities.