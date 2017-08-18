The most important thing to know about Steve Bannon, the departing White House “chief strategist,” is that he was an amateur. And just as Richard Neustadt tells us that the presidency is no place for amateurs, the same is true for White House senior staffers. The most important thing to know about Donald Trump’s first staff is that the actor (and activist) Kal Penn, who was part of yet another advisory group which collapsed on Friday, has more White House experience than Bannon and the following people combined: