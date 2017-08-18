It wasn’t the first White House to try. When I worked there in 2009, I called a meeting of agency officials, asking them to explore how we might streamline the permitting process for both individuals and companies. About halfway into the one-hour meeting, I realized that none of the officials had offered even a single word in response to my question. Instead, they explained why nothing could be done -- as if the purpose of the meeting was to demonstrate that the status quo was great, and that it would be impossible to change it.