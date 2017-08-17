No conservative can claim that he or she didn’t realize that’s what Trump was doing when they endorsed him, advocated for him, and supported him. They accepted that Trump was an ignorant fool and a misogynistic creep and deeply corrupt - and they also accepted that he was welcoming the racist right with open arms. It’s nice that so many of them have come out and said they’re opposed to murderous Nazi terrorism. But however they might try to explain away their own complicity, they can’t blame it on liberals.