That work is ours. And if America is, indeed, the hatred we saw Saturday, thank God it’s also the heroism we saw Saturday. This was embodied in Heather Heyer, the young white woman killed when a white supremacist drove his car through a crowd of counter protesters. In being where she did not have to be, doing what she did not have to do and losing her life thereby, she stood up for what is best in this country -- and challenged us to do the same. First, though, you must see the country as it actually is.