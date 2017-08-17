As Mormons, we raise our voices to decry as wholly immoral the forces of white supremacy, racism, and neo-Nazism that are becoming more visible and emboldened in the United States.
We raise our voices to denounce as an affront to our faith the abuse of LDS scriptures, doctrines, and images of apostles and prophets to advance white supremacy and racism.
White supremacists have comfortably used LDS scriptures and quotes from apostles — even the image of Joseph Smith — to support their cause on social media, seemingly without fear of being held accountable.
We applaud the LDS Church’s August 15 statement decrying white supremacy as “morally wrong and sinful.” And we pledge to lovingly but firmly hold ourselves and our fellow Mormons accountable to ensure that white supremacy and racism have no place among us.
We look to the example of Sen. Orrin Hatch, who specifically denounced President Donald Trump’s neutral response to the violence in Charlottesville, saying, “We should call evil by its name.”
Indeed, we should call evil by its name. Love does not win by doing nothing nor by merely wishing for conflict to end. Love must be expressed in specific, bold action. It must be expressed as opposition to evil.
Those of us who grew up in the LDS Church Young Women’s program pledged every week to stand as witnesses of God at all times and in all things and in all places.
We stand now, in our time, on this issue, and in the places where we live, and we say that there is nothing of God in racism, white supremacy, or neo-Nazism.
Racism, white supremacy, and neo-Nazism are sin. They are evil. There is no place in Zion for speech or conduct that undercuts the lives and well-being of others based on the color of their skin or their ethnicity. The Book of Mormon declares that God “denieth none that come unto him, black and white, bond and free, male and female” (2 Nephi 26:33).
People who espouse white supremacy feel comfortable sitting in LDS pews on Sundays and using our scriptures to support racism because we have been silent.
Many Mormons of color feel uncomfortable sitting in the pews on Sundays because we have been silent.
We will no longer be silent. We will put our shoulders to the wheel. We call on other LDS people to stand not just for love as an abstract concept but for love expressed in words and action as a commitment to end racism and white supremacy.
Moved to action by Charlottesville, we turn our hearts and minds to June 8, 2018, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the revelation ending the ban on LDS priesthood ordination for Black men and temple worship for Black men and women.
We pledge to prepare for this anniversary by putting our shoulders to the wheel and taking one of the actions outlined at Shouldertothewheel.org, including
— Reading and reflecting on Official Declaration 2 or the LDS Church’s Race and the Priesthood essay with our families and in our wards;
— Reading and sharing on social media list of ideas developed by Black LDS people for positive changes in the church and identifying three ideas we can apply in our homes and wards;
— Studying Shoulder to the Wheel, a resource developed by LDS scholars and anti-racist advocates.
Please visit this site and join us.
We must try harder to understand the burdens racism has placed on our brothers and sisters of color and the role — intentional or unintentional — that white Mormon people have played in adding to those burdens.
Our brothers and sisters of color see and hear our silence.
They see us and hear us when we say nothing and do nothing, or fill our social media feeds with attractive and pleasant trivia on the very days they fear for the safety of their children because their skin is brown.
God hears our silence and sees our preference for comfort over moral courage.
May we do better.
There are more than 350 co-signers to this statement, including Jana Riess, Danielle Beazer Dubrasky, Emily Clyde Curtis, Quin Monson, Jody England, Paul Barker, Cynthia Lee, Joanna Brooks, Erika Munson, Rebecca de Schweinitz, Michael Austin, Benjamin Park, Bryndis Roberts, Mica McGriggs, Lisa Butterworth, Aimee Evans Hickman, Jared Hickman, John Mackay, Josh Weed, Lolly Week, Eric Ruiz Bybee, Steve Evans, Patrick Mason, Caroline Kline and Morris Thurston.
