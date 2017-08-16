If I had to paraphrase Damore’s views on the differences between men and women, it would be something like “men are rational thinkers and women are intuitive people-pleasers.” That’s nonsense. Two main things allow me to perform well in my job. The first is an ability to see the big picture, an intuition referred to as clinical judgment. The second is my communication skills, which allow me to lean on colleagues and support staff when I am in tough situations, to cultivate an openness that makes my patients feel cared for and my colleagues feel comfortable correcting me and offering suggestions. These are far from cold, analytical, systematizing qualities that we are told ought to be typical of men. My peers possess their own unique combination of skills, which allow them to thrive and excel in their work. We do the same job but we are all different. (It also just so happens that the most systematic, rigorous, collected physicians I know and emulate are women, almost without exception.)