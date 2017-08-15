So there are a dozen different ways things could go disastrously wrong. A government shutdown is a real possibility, as is a default on the debt - and there’s no way to blame either one on Democrats. You couldn’t devise a more vivid demonstration of Republican incompetence and failure than government offices and national parks shutting their doors - not because of a partisan showdown but because the GOP can’t get its act together to keep the lights on. If programs like CHIP aren’t reauthorized, the effects will be rapid and dramatic, accompanied by a wave of news coverage about kids losing their insurance. If the Freedom Caucus succeeds in forcing another ACA vote, it will only reignite the debate on health care that was so damaging to Republicans just a few weeks ago. And if they manage to slap together a tax bill in short order, it will inevitably be a huge giveaway to corporations and the wealthy, which Democrats will gleefully pummel them for.