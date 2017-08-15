Kimberly Ellis, who supported Clinton in 2016, is one of many Democrats sledding in the narrative groove laid down by Sanders’s 2016 campaign. The senator from Vermont is a problem for Democrats not because he is a lefty, but because he is a serial sower of fantasy and discord. An intra-party fight over single-payer health care, which some Sanders acolytes are determined to wage, is a horrible misallocation of Democratic capital when democracy and decency are under assault from the White House and Obamacare is still at risk from both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.