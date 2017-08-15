The revisionist version of his story attached to the hundreds of Confederate monuments around the country (not just in the South) is part of the most effective re-branding campaign ever implemented. Like the Lee statue recently taken down in New Orleans, and the statue that was at the center of the tragic, deadly violence in Charlottesville on Saturday, many, if not most, of these monuments were built - not in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War - but decades later, in the 20th century. They were built to perpetuate a dishonest history that claimed the war was about states’ rights and the preservation of a way of life, and to obscure the real cause at the root of the Civil War: the perpetuation of white supremacy and economic hegemony through the enslavement and violent suppression of African-Americans. It’s propaganda that has exploited fear, sowed division and hate in a conscious effort to obscure our shared humanity for more than 150 years.