That’s because people have come to realize that Trump utterly lacks the chops to actually accomplish any of the things he says he wants to do. A $1 trillion infrastructure plan that would create jobs and boost corporate profits? Never going to happen. A real plan to lower drug prices? Trump wouldn’t know where to start. A border wall? What a joke. An overhaul of the tax code? If it does happen, it won’t be because of anything the president did. He’s a paper tiger.