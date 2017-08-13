Many of us look around in bewilderment at the surreal political landscape we find ourselves in today and wonder, how did this happen? It happened, largely, because many of the good people of the world were sleeping. Comfortable. Complacent. Many of us have awakened now. But it’s not enough just to wake up. We have to get up. We have to get up, put on our work boots and our cloaks of charity, and then we have to walk out the door. We have to show up at rallies and town halls meetings and caucuses. We have to go to soup kitchens and hospitals and homeless shelters. We have to attend city council meetings and participate in church service projects. And, of course, we have to get ourselves to the polls.