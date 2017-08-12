Self-care also includes regularly doing items off my joy list, a concept I was first introduced to by success coach Tiffany Peterson. As the name implies, it is a list of things that bring me joy: daffodils, my daughter’s art work, lunch with a friend, the ocean, the mountains, travel, a good book — the list is long, but it hasn’t always been that way. The practice of gratitude and finding joy did not come naturally to me, but with lots of practice, some less-than-gracious times, and then more practice, I have reached a point where at least I know how to get back to center when things start to go sideways.