Finally, Trump’s tweets are altering the way we think of the office of the president. For generations, the public has separated the office of the president from the individual occupant. One may strongly disagree with the individual, but we all tended to place the office on a higher moral level. That appreciation for the office seems to be changing. Through his tweets and other actions, Trump repeatedly has made xenophobic, anti-religion and sexist comments. His highly charged tweets seem to have normalized anti-democratic values that further undermine the legitimacy of the office of the president.