While I do believe the representative’s claims about threats to her safety, I do not believe that she would have held a town hall last week had she not received such threats. It is an excuse even if it’s true; there are plenty of ways to ensure safety at a public event. In fact, I and five other constituents sat down with her staff twice in February to explain a detailed plan for a town hall that we had taken the time to put together and that would have created a safe environment that was conducive to conversation.