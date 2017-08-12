As graduate students of the Economics Department, we are in the unique position to examine the existing department programs. We find that all of the stated aims of the new institute are already fulfilled by existing university programs and departments and therefore question how a separate institution constructed outside the current Economics Department will serve the student body. If the current Economics Department is fulfilling the stated mission of the new institute, why, then, is there a need for a separate institute? This leads to our main concern about the Eccles institute — its funding. Half of the funding is provided by the Koch foundation.