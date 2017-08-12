Those early lessons have remained with me as I’ve moved into leadership positions like the one I hold now as CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. We’re the largest private employer in the state. We have a significant impact on the state’s economy. We are stewards of many of the health care resources available to our community. Having a workforce of more than 39,000 caregivers obligates us to provide an environment where diversity can thrive. As recent discussions around valuing our differences have made headlines, it feels especially important for those of us in health care to champion inclusion.