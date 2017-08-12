Our commitment to the most challenging neighborhood in Utah is not an accident or happenstance.The conscious decision to live and work in the Rio Grande neighborhood is based on one underlying fact: we are a community. And that sense of community is more important now than it has ever been in the past. We fight the good fight every day. And we will not let criminals, drug dealers or gangs dictate our future. We refuse to give up on this historic neighborhood in Utah’s Capital City. We do not run away from challenges. We face them head on.