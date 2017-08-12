Partnership meetings usher in a different kind of education system. Currently, Utah’s education system is subject driven. The curriculum -- what all students are supposed to know and be able to do -- is predetermined by subject matter specialists and imposed on teachers to be taught to students. Much emphasis and time is placed on teaching students how to read, write and use numbers, using memorizations as the chief strategy. Learning is measured by unreliable standardized tests. Other subjects like art, music, history, geography, biology, zoology, health and many others are given a low priority.